PM expresses pain at loss of lives in Kishtwar accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar on Thursday. Six passengers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kishtwar.Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday. Six passengers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kishtwar.
''Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.
