PM expresses pain at loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday. Six passengers were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kishtwar.

''Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

