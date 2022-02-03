Turkey, Armenia to hold second round of talks on Feb 24 in Vienna

Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will hold a second round of talks on Feb. 24 in Vienna to normalise ties after decades of animosity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Last month, Turkey and Armenia held what both hailed as "positive and constructive" talks in Moscow, the first in more than a decade, raising hopes that diplomatic relations can be established and their land border - shut since 1993 - reopened.

As part of the normalisation process, Turkey and Armenia on Wednesday restarted commercial charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan after two years.

