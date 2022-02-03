Left Menu

Britain escorts Russian bombers for second day running

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:57 IST
Britain intercepted and escorted two Russian bomber aircraft that were approaching Britain's area of interest on Thursday, the Royal Air Force (RAF) said in a statement - the second such incident in as many days.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said. "Subsequently we intercepted and escorted two Russian Tu-95 Bear F aircraft."

The RAF said it routinely undertakes such operations and the Russian planes did not enter UK sovereign airspace.

