TN receives budgetary allocation of Rs 7,134.56 cr for railway projects

In the union budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a total of Rs 7,134.56 crore was earmarked for taking up various railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

Southern Railway also bagged the highest allotment in the last three years, to the tune of Rs 2,374 crore, for taking up safety works, General Manager A K Agarwal said on Thursday.

''Southern Railway was allocated Rs 7,134.56 crore for FY 2022-23 in addition to Rs 1,064.34 crore which was extra budgetary resource. Of the total outlay, Rs 1,445.85 crore has been earmarked for doubling projects, Rs 346.80 crore for taking up gauge conversion'', he told reporters.

He said 25 new line gauge conversion projects costing Rs 28,307 crore were under various stages of execution in Tamil Nadu.

A sum of Rs 59 crore was allotted for the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new line project and Rs 125 crore for the doubling of Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line.

Agarwal said Rs 303.42 crore has been allotted for railway electrification works in Tamil Nadu while an outlay of Rs 789 crore was made for the ongoing Rail Videsh Nigam Ltd (RVNL) projects including Rs 50 crore for construction of a new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram.

In Kerala, Rs 9,489 crore has been allocated for 8 projects covering a length of 439 kms and the budget grant for Railways in the neighbouring state was Rs 1,085 crore for FY 2022-23.

Some important projects in Kerala include Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari doubling project at Rs 393.50 crore and doubling of Kuruppanthara-Chingavanam at Rs 50.94 crore, he noted.

An additional Rs 100.66 crore has been allotted for taking up railway electrification works in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)