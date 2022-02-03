Cargo traffic at Mumbai airport jumps 28 pc to 7.7 lakh tonnes in 2021

Cargo traffic at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) jumped 28 per cent year-on-year to 7.7 lakh tonnes in 2021, the private aerodrome operator said on Thursday.

The Mumbai airport also said it is expecting cargo traffic to return to 95 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level this year, with a likely 10 per cent volume growth in the EXIM (export-import) movement during 2022.

The CSMIA witnessed promising signs of the EXIM movement going back to the pre-COVID-19 days, as it facilitated the increasing demand of export goods across the globe with a steady rise in shipments while combating the second wave of the pandemic, it said.

The airport logged a 28 per cent year-on-year growth to around 7.7 lakh tonnes in cargo handling in the calendar year 2021 over six lakh tonnes of cargo handled by it in the year earlier, despite the pandemic-triggered global supply chain constraints, the CSMIA said in a statement.

In CY2021, of the around 7.7 lakh tonnes of cargo handled, around 2.1 lakh tonnes was facilitated domestically, while over 5.6 lakh tonnes was facilitated internationally, registering a volume growth of 30 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, over 2020, the CSMIA said.

The domestic and international cargo volume in 2020 stood at 1.6 lakh tonnes and 4.4 lakh tonnes, respectively, it added.

The year 2021 also witnessed over 1.8 lakh aircraft movements, which is 31 per cent higher than that of CY 2020, as per the statement.

The overall cargo volume at the CSMIA is expected to witness a 10 per cent growth this year and is projected to achieve 95 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 volume by the end of CY 2022, it said.

According to the CSMIA, global air cargo witnessed a rise in demand for instant shipments served by the e-commerce sector to deliver products faster last year.

This growth in e-commerce services boasted the overall rise in non-essential products such as automobile components and engineering goods being transported during the past year, it said.

It added that essential products such as pharmaceutical goods, vaccines, COVID-related aid and agro products were also seen on a rise in the past year, it said.

The airport operator said that since the start of the pandemic, it has handled over 10,000 cargo relief flights and transported over 12,000 tonnes of COVID-19 relief cargo. This includes 311 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, over 1,000 tonnes of oxygen concentrators, 600 tonnes of COVID-19-related medications, 50 tonnes of oxygen generators, and COVID-19 diagnostic kits.

Engineering goods, documents and samples, e-commerce and postal cargo emerged as the top items that were transported the most domestically and automobiles, pharmaceuticals and engineering goods were the top goods in demand internationally in 2021.

Pharma accounted for 26 per cent in the overall share of the export cargo, while the agro-products/ perishables share stood at 15 per cent, followed by automobiles at 13 per cent and engineering goods at 11 per cent, among others, the CSMIA said. PTI IAS HRS hrs

