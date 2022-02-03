Left Menu

Shutting down German broadcaster in Russia strains relations, Germany says

"The measures that the Russian government announced today against Deutsche Welle have no basis whatsoever and represent a renewed strain on German-Russian relations," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement. Thursday's announced decision was in response to Berlin's ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE.

The Russian government's decision to shut down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle is unfounded and burdens German-Russian relations, Germany's foreign ministry said on Thursday. "The measures that the Russian government announced today against Deutsche Welle have no basis whatsoever and represent a renewed strain on German-Russian relations," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

Thursday's announced decision was in response to Berlin's ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE. The foreign ministry said it rejected the comparison between Deutsche Welle and the broadcaster RT DE.

"If these measures are actually implemented, this would limit free reporting by independent journalists in Russia, which is particularly important in politically tense times," the spokesperson added.

