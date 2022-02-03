Left Menu

We expected positive steps about Aurangabad-Ahmednagar-Pune and Aurangabad-Chalisgaon rail line proposals, but there was no provision, he said.Swanand Solanke, another activist, said, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve is from Marathwada.

Maha: Green signal to final survey for doubling of Aurangabad-Ankai railway line
The Railway Ministry has given a nod to a final location survey for doubling of the 98 km railway line between Aurangabad and Ankai in central Maharashtra.

Doubling, survey of doubling, electrification and other works are in the offing in the Nanded division of the South Central Railway, an official release said here.

But Anant Borkar, chairman of the Marathwada Railway Kruti Samiti, an organization which seeks railway expansion in the region, said the budget for Marathwada is miniscule.

''The railway ministry has allocated 25 per cent of funds to the South Central Railway division. But the share of Marathwada (in allocation) remains 1.4 per cent, same as the last year. We expected positive steps about Aurangabad-Ahmednagar-Pune and Aurangabad-Chalisgaon rail line proposals, but there was no provision,'' he said.

Swanand Solanke, another activist, said, ''Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve is from Marathwada. But it seems officials do not listen to the ministers. It is high time Marathwada is brought under the Central Railway.'' PTI AW KRK KRK

