Our focus is on trade, technology and tourism: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it is giving ''utmost importance'' to the economic diplomacy and promotion of the three Ts -- trade, technology and tourism.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that the MEA is working to achieve the target of USD 400 billion of merchandise exports for the year 2021-22.

''The MEA has been giving utmost importance to economic diplomacy and promotion of the three Ts -- trade, technology and tourism as outlined by the prime minister. In particular, we are working to achieve the target of USD 400 billion of merchandise exports for the year 2021-22,'' he said.

Asked about the seven Indian crew members on board a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel that was seized by the Houthis off the port of Hodeidah in Yemen on January 2, Bagchi said India was in touch with various sources on the matter including through its embassies in the region.

Bagchi said the captors allowed one of the Indian sailors to speak to his wife on January 28, and he told his wife that all crew members were safe.

''Physical access to the crew has not been made available including through the UN mission in Hodeidah. We remain in touch with various sources including through our embassies in the region,'' he said.

