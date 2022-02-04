Left Menu

CM Gehlot conducts PWD review meeting

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:06 IST
CM Gehlot conducts PWD review meeting
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officers to ensure quality in road construction and asked senior engineers to visit the field for inspection.

Addressing a review meeting of the Public Works Department, Gehlot said there should be no compromise with the quality of roads.

He instructed the officials to complete the work of non-patchable roads on priority, and said repair work should be done first in areas where the situation is worse than others.

Along with this, instructions have been given to ensure timely repair of roads in default liability period and timely completion of budget announcements made by the state government, according to an officials statement.

PWD minister Bhajanlal Jatav and senior officers were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

