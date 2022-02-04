Amazon's sales forecast misses estimates
Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 02:34 IST
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, as labor and supply chain disruptions take a toll on the e-commerce giant's business.
The company projected net sales of between $112 billion and $117 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8%.
Analysts were expecting $120.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
