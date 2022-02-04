Amazon's sales forecast misses estimates

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, as labor and supply chain disruptions take a toll on the e-commerce giant's business.

The company projected net sales of between $112 billion and $117 billion, or to grow between 3% and 8%.

Analysts were expecting $120.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)