Left Menu

IMF chief says new loan deal with Argentina 'pragmatic,' hard work ahead to finalize

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said an agreement reached in principle with Argentina on a new standby loan was "pragmatic" and aimed at dealing with the Latin American country's most significant structural problems.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 03:00 IST
IMF chief says new loan deal with Argentina 'pragmatic,' hard work ahead to finalize
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said an agreement reached in principle with Argentina on a new standby loan was "pragmatic" and aimed at dealing with the Latin American country's most significant structural problems. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said details of the program were still being worked out, and there was hard work ahead in coming weeks. She said the global lender recognized the limitations of what could be done, citing political opposition.

The main focus, she said, was to get Argentina out of the "very dangerous path of high inflation," but the staff agreement being worked out would include structural conditions aimed at ensuring Argentina raised its tax revenues and boosted transparency of public spending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022