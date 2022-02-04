Kalp Vaidya, A Growing Social Media Influencer and Blogger, Shares how the Lockdown helped him Build his Identity Online

Kalp Vaidya currently has more than 1,11000 followers on Instagram, 1.49K subscribers, and 54,854 views on YouTube New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Kalp Vaidya, an Instagram influencer from Vadodara, Gujarat, gained recognition on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown. An enthusiast and go-getter at heart, he started his online journey a few months ago with the spirit of achieving something big. His initial journey started with the motivation he got from attending an in-house webinar series from GSFC University in Vadodara, Gujarat. This webinar series served as a starting point for his interest in digital marketing. This is his story, from being a nobody to becoming somebody. On his journey, Kalp said, ''Success does not come to those who don't try; it comes to those who have tried and failed but still won't give up.'' He joined Instagram during the COVID-19 lockdown. Life was getting monotonous and spending time on Instagram was purely to pass time, he added. He started enjoying himself while posting content on Instagram. That is how he began to take a deeper interest in making something productive out of his free time. He saw the power of this tool, namely social media, that can help one influence others and how one can create an impact on their daily lives in many different ways. He began with a minimum of followers initially, as everyone does, and started to look for ways to grow. Therefore, he joined many support groups that help bloggers increase their follower base and engagement. However, over time, these groups started to decline, but he wasn’t ready to give up yet. After some rigorous research, he came across a few tips that were actually helpful. Some of the tips included putting relevant hashtags to get more organic reach impressions, adding a bio for his page with keywords related to his content, posting consistently, and running giveaways while collaborating with brands to attract more attention from the audience. In this process, he had the opportunity to collaborate with many brands like MCAffeine, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, Mamaearth, Vodafone, Lays, and many more. He currently has more than 1,11000 followers on Instagram and 1.49K subscribers on YouTube. While following these strategies and putting more effort into his blogging, he gathered support from people who, like him, wanted to grow on Instagram and united to start a WhatsApp group. From there, evidently, they have seen growth. Kalp added, ''In the initial days, I would look at brand collaboration posts on other bloggers’ pages and reach out to these brands myself to discuss collaboration opportunities. This helped me learn to communicate more professionally. As my page started to grow, I no longer needed to reach out to any brands for collaborations, and instead, I started receiving many direct messages as well as emails from brands reaching out to me with opportunities. Since then, the growth has seen leaps and bounds, and there's been no looking back. I am grateful for how it all turned out for me.'' His growth on Instagram has helped him connect with people from various walks of life. The best part about this world, says Kalp, is the bond where they support each other and help each other grow virtually in many different ways. This is one of the aspects of social media that he truly enjoys. Furthermore, Kalp is looking forward to many more opportunities and wants to grow personally and professionally and create more opportunities for others to grow as well this year. About Kalp Vaidya Kalp Vaidya is an experienced social media coordinator with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry. He is skilled in action sports, entrepreneurship, management, leadership, and Hindi. He is a strong marketing professional with a Bachelor of Technology-BTech focused in computer science engineering from GSFC University. Instagram: www.instagram.com/kalpu_official/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/Kalpuofficial LinkedIn: in.linkedin.com/in/kalp-vaidya. Image: Kalp Vaidya, A Growing Social Media Influencer and Blogger PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)