Hong Kong stocks surge after Lunar New Year holiday, sports brands shine

Hong Kong shares jumped on Friday and were set for their best session in two weeks, as markets resumed trade after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday and played catch-up with a rally on Wall Street. ** By lunch break, the Hang Seng index was up 645.05 points, or 2.71%, at 24,447.31.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-02-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 10:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Hong Kong shares jumped on Friday and were set for their best session in two weeks, as markets resumed trade after a three-day Lunar New Year holiday and played catch-up with a rally on Wall Street.

** By lunch break, the Hang Seng index was up 645.05 points, or 2.71%, at 24,447.31. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.22% to 8,535.71. China markets are closed for the week and will resume trade on Monday. ** "Hong Kong stocks were tracking overall gains in the U.S. markets during the Lunar New Year holidays, while the Beijing Winter Olympics gives a stimulus to shares, particularly China's sports brands," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. ** Shares of Chinese home-grown sports brand ANTA Sports rose 5.2% to HK$122.60 while those of smaller rival Li Ning jumped 6.6% to HK$80.35 as the Beijing Winter Olympics officially opens on Friday. ** Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered jump to two-year highs after the Bank of England (BoE) hikes interest rates to fight inflation. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.3%, while the IT sector added 2.1%, the financial sector gained 3.19% and the property sector rose 1.82%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Haidilao International Holding Ltd, which advanced 6.67%, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which fell 1.54%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.43%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Innovent Biologics Inc, which was down 5.05%, Longfor Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 0.54%, and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, down by 0.4%.

