Left Menu

Maersk container ship towed free after running aground off German island

Tug boats have towed free one of the world's biggest container ships, the Mumbai Maersk, which had run aground off the German island of Wangerooge in the North Sea, Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:17 IST
Maersk container ship towed free after running aground off German island
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Tug boats have towed free one of the world's biggest container ships, the Mumbai Maersk, which had run aground off the German island of Wangerooge in the North Sea, Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said on Friday. "The Mumbai Maersk was towed free during a second attempt," the Central Command said in a statement on its website. "The large container ship is to be brought to the port of destination Bremerhaven at the earliest possible time."

An offshore tug boat, a multi-purpose vessel, and six assistance tugs were involved in the operation, it added. The Denmark-flagged ship was on its way from Rotterdam in the Netherlands to the north-western German port city of Bremerhaven when it ran aground on late Wednesday evening, the maritime emergency command said earlier.

No injuries were reported among the 30 people on board, and no fuel leak was sighted. Maritime transport accounts for 80%-90% of all global trade and Mumbai Maersk belongs to a class of very large ships that can carry over 18,000 twenty-foot (33 cbm) equivalent containers holding furniture, vehicles, textiles, and other export goods.

The first attempt to tow the 400-meter ship into deeper water on Thursday morning by two multi-purpose vessels and five tugs failed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022