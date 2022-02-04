Left Menu

Indians in jail: Undertrials up by 30 pc, convicts down by 15 pc since 2015

The number of Indian undertrials lodged in the countrys jails since 2015 has increased by over 30 per cent while that of convicts has reduced by 15 per cent, NCRB data showed.According to the National Crime Records Bureaus annual Prison Statistics India 2020, the number of Indian prison inmates in the country stood at 4.83 lakh by the end of 2020.In 2015, there were 4.13 lakh prisoners across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:40 IST
Indians in jail: Undertrials up by 30 pc, convicts down by 15 pc since 2015
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The number of Indian undertrials lodged in the country's jails since 2015 has increased by over 30 per cent while that of convicts has reduced by 15 per cent, NCRB data showed.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's annual 'Prison Statistics India 2020', the number of Indian prison inmates in the country stood at 4.83 lakh by the end of 2020.

In 2015, there were 4.13 lakh prisoners across the country. This number swelled to 4.26 lakh in 2016, 4.45 lakh in 2017, 4.61 lakh in 2018, 4.76 lakh in 2019 and 4.83 lakh in 2020, the data showed.

"The number of Indian inmates in the prisons has increased by 17.1 per cent in 2020 over 2015 (status as on December 31 of respective years). Among these inmates, the number of under-trials and detenues has increased by 31.3 per cent and 40.6 per cent, respectively, and convicts have decreased by 15.5 per cent as on December 31, 2020, over 2015," the NCRB noted.

Besides Indian prisoners, there were 4,926 prisoners of foreign origin lodged across jails in the country by the end of 2020, it said.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of inmates (1.06 lakh) followed by Bihar (51,849) and Madhya Pradesh (45,456), accounting for 22.1 per cent, 10.7 per cent, 9.4 per cent of the total inmates, respectively, it stated.

Uttar Pradesh also lodged the highest number of convicted prisoners (26,607) followed by Madhya Pradesh (13,641) and Bihar (7,730) accounting for 23.9 per cent, 12.2 per cent, 6.9 per cent of the total convicts, respectively, according to the NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022