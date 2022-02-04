Left Menu

IIT Hyderabad to set up Suzuki Innovation Centre at its campus

IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design, IITH Director B S Murty said.As a part of this initiative, IITH has offered the necessary support for the Centre within the Technology Research Park, the statement said adding detailed activities in SIC would be publicly launched in the second quarter this year.

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation to start Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC) at its campus.

The institute has signed a three-year contract with the automaker with the vision of ''creating innovations for India and Japan'' by providing a platform for exchange of knowledge between the two organisations, IITH said in a statement.

SIC will be operated as a platform for open innovation among industries, academia, and startups, it said adding the centre will also support skill development and exchange of human resources between India and Japan. It will address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in the two countries.

''The philosophy of this programme is to create inclusive value for the Indian and Japanese societies. IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design,'' IITH Director B S Murty said.

As a part of this initiative, IITH has offered the necessary support for the Centre within the Technology Research Park, the statement said adding detailed activities in SIC would be publicly launched in the second quarter this year.

