Hong Kong stocks jump after Lunar New Year holiday; sports brands, EV makers shine

Hong Kong shares jumped on Friday to their best session in two weeks, with sports brands standing out as the Beijing Winter Olympics opened, while markets played catch-up with a Wall Street rally after the three-day Lunar New Year holidays.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:28 IST
Hong Kong shares jumped on Friday to their best session in two weeks, with sports brands standing out as the Beijing Winter Olympics opened, while markets played catch-up with a Wall Street rally after the three-day Lunar New Year holidays. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 771.03 points, or 3.2%, at 24,573.29. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.8% to 8,584.37. China markets are closed for the week and will resume trade on Monday. ** Traders said the Beijing Winter Olympics provided a stimulus to consumption shares, particularly China's sports brands.

** Shares of ANTA Sports rose as much as 6.9% to HK$124.50, their highest since Dec. 15, while those of smaller rival Li Ning jumped 8.2% to HK$81.55. ** Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered jump to two-year highs after the Bank of England (BoE) hikes interest rates to fight inflation. ** Hong Kong shares of electric vehicle (EV) makers Li Auto , Xpeng, BYD shone after strong January performance.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.4%, the IT sector gained 2.67%, the Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.05%, the financial sector ended 3.49% higher and the property sector was up 2.11%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Haidilao International , which gained 8.22%, while the biggest loser was WH Group, which fell 0.96%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.73%. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Haidilao, followed by Li Ning Co Ltd, gaining 7.63%, and BYD Co Ltd, up by 7.05%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Innovent Biologics, which was down 4.43%, ENN Energy, which fell 0.32%, and China Gas, down by 0.15%.

