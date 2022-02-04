Energy stocks keep FTSE 100 on course for weekly gain; financials dip

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday and was on course for a weekly gain, boosted by energy and mining stocks, while banks fell a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates to curb inflation.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.4%, as of 0905 GMT, rising 1.3% so far in the week after two consecutive weeks of losses. The FTSE mid-cap index was flat but on track for its first weekly gain after a four-week losing streak. Energy stocks rose 3.2% as oil prices extended gains on U.S. supply concerns, while base metal miners advanced 0.6% as copper prices climbed on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar and low inventories.

Banks were down 0.5% as investors sold off shares after a 3.3% rise in the index this week. Various factors drove traders to sell off banks after a strong rally, said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

"If you've got a rising interest rate into an economy that is weakening, and consumer sentiment crashing, and many other factors that domestic UK banks are facing right now, can push traders to sell off a little bit after a week's rally," the trader said. The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%.

Two-year yields on British bonds rose to their highest since April 2011, while the five-year yields touched a level last seen in October 2018. Shares in SSP rose 3% as the Upper Crust owner said its sales were recovering after a slowdown in recent weeks, when fewer people travelled due to Omicron-led curbs that hit its stores at train stations and airports.

