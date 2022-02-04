Left Menu

No flights to operate at Srinagar Airport after 5 pm on Fri, Sat & Sunday in Feb, Mar: AAI

This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear, director, Airport Authority of India AAI, Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said here.He said the work is planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the months of February and March.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:03 IST
No flights to operate at Srinagar Airport after 5 pm on Fri, Sat & Sunday in Feb, Mar: AAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Evening flights to and fro Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir will be suspended for three days a week for two months to carry out strengthening works on the runway, officials of the Airport Authority of India said here on Friday.

"We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear," the director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said here.

He said the work is planned on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the months of February and March. ''We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to a minimum by working only from 5 PM to 6 AM during the night time. The runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 AM to 5 PM," he said.

Singh said the affected flights scheduled to operate after 5 pm on the last three days of the week have been preponed to operate before 5 pm every day. "The information has already been given to all affected passengers by the respective airlines. Passengers of the affected flights are requested to confirm the revised departure times if they have booked their flights during this period," the director said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022