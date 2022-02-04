Aster Ranked at 94 in Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Aster DM Healthcare is the only listed company from the Middle East and India to be featured in this prestigious list for 2022 • The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC & India, today announced that it has been ranked at no. 94 in the world's 100 most sustainable corporations in the 2022 Global 100 ranking by Corporate Knights, one of the world's most valued and transparent sustainability ratings. Aster is the only listed company from the Middle East and India to be included in this list for this year, alongside top MNCs from across the world.

The 2022 Global 100 companies derived 47% of their earnings from products or services categorized as “clean” under the Corporate Knights Clean Taxonomy, and they directed 48% of their capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions to clean investments. Compared to the average ACWI firm, Global 100 members generate more than four times as much revenue per tonne of carbon emitted and almost eight times more output per unit of energy consumed.

“Aster’s inclusion in this prestigious list is recognition of our tremendous efforts over the years to instil UN SDGs into the very core of our operations to ensure that we create shared value for all our stakeholders and enable a sustainable future for our organisation, community and the environment. It is an honour for us to be featured in this list and we would like to thank our Asterians, Aster Volunteers, our partners and stakeholders who have been closely involved in our sustainability journey,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Aster has integrated 11 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) into its ESG policies: Good Health & Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Affordable & Green Energy, Clean Water & Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequality, Climate Action, Sustainable Consumption and Production, and Partnerships for Goals.

Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “As a company, we continue to focus on sustainability and innovation that supports our goal of creating a world that ensures health and well-being of the people and planet. We are very proud that these efforts have been recognized by Corporate Knights in the top rankings of the Global 100 List of Sustainable Companies. Our company strives to enable a sustainable future for all by stepping up to unforeseen challenges and ensuring that both our business and social initiatives maintain a healthy balance to serve the world.” A few key highlights of sustainability efforts by Aster in FY21: 5.7 GWH of electricity saved across 11 hospitals; 60,000 Kilo Litres of water consumption reduced across 7 hospitals; 500,000 litres of treated sewage effluent used; 134 Aster Homes built for the underprivileged; 2358 MWh renewable energy integrated at hospitals in UAE; 900736 Covid-19 support beneficiaries; 195,990 free dialysis provided, Rs. 14.8 million worth of treatment support was provided; among many others.

Aster DM healthcare’s Sustainability Report can be accessed here.

Ranking on the Global 100 is considered the gold standard in sustainability excellence. The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. According to an analysis by S&P Capital IQ, the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index is the best performing global sustainability equity index since its inception in 2005 and is also ahead of its blue-chip benchmark. A dollar invested in an index composed of Global 100 companies on February 1, 2005, would have generated a return nearly one-fifth larger than the same investment in the MSCI All Country World Index, or ACWI (total return of 331% compared to 279%), with the performance gap widening in favour of the Global 100 markedly after the onset of COVID as large green recovery programs were adopted.

A digital version of the ranking, select national scorecards, and further contextual and methodological information is available at corporateknights.com/global100.

https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2022-01-19/evolving-esg-expectations-shape-world-s-most-sustainable-corporations-ranking-for-2022 About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/ labs1 and over 300 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,000 plus dedicated staff including 3,029 doctors and 6,729 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

[1] In India, Aster Pharmacies are under brand license agreements.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

