Square Yards makes available prices of registered housing sale-lease deals in 10 cities on its platform

Proptech firm Square Yards on Friday said it has introduced a data intelligence feature on its platform where people can check the prices of registered sale and lease transactions of residential properties in any project or locality across 10 major cities.

These will be the actual prices as per the government's registration data, Square Yards said in a statement.

Square Yards said the company has made this data available for 1.4 lakh buildings/projects covering 8.6 million transactions in top 10 cities of India.

Square Yards is one of the leading housing and home loan brokerage firms.

In December, sources had said Square Yards is planning to launch its initial public offer (IPO) to raise about Rs 1,500 crore and has appointed merchant bankers.

Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO, Square Yards said, ''For decades, real estate consumers in India have suffered from lack of standardised pricing mechanism and had to argue and negotiate about prices in the dark, based on what market movers told them.'' Buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords will have access to standardised and reliable real estate data that was previously unavailable, the company said.

Square Yards helps customers in full real estate journey including search and discovery, transactions, home loans, rentals, property management, and post-sales services.

The company has acquired Azuro, PropsAMC and PropVR to strengthen its servicing capabilities.

The Gurugram-based company has so far raised USD 125 million -- USD 60 million as equity and USD 65 million as debt capital.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 250 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.

It sold properties worth Rs 6,100 crore on behalf of builders and facilitated home loans worth Rs 1,900 crore during the last fiscal.

