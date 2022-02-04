USAID Mission Director visits Egyptian cultural heritage sites

USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed traveled to Luxor Governorate January 31 - February 3 to visit Egyptian cultural heritage sites that the United States helped preserve and to meet with representatives from the Government of Egypt, private sector, and local partner organizations.

Mission Director Reed stated, "The United States has worked hand-in-hand with Egypt for 40 years to preserve Egyptian historical sites, increase tourism, and create jobs. This includes important work to restore and preserve Karnak Temple, Luxor Temple, Medinet Habu, Amenhotep III Temple, Carter House, Tombs of the Nobles, and sites in the city of Esna. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to visit these sites and witness the impact of our collaboration in this critical area."

The U.S. Government has invested more than $100 million (EGP 1.57 billion) to preserve and protect more than 85 cultural heritage sites in Egypt. In Luxor Governorate, this includes massive engineering projects to lower groundwater that threatened monuments, conservation and documentation, tourism development, and the training of hundreds of Egyptian archeologists. This work was implemented by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and partners, such as the American Research Center in Egypt, Chicago House, FHI 360, and Takween Integrated Community Development.

During her visit, Mission Director Reed also participated in the launch of the Esna Tourism Promotion Campaign. This campaign – the culmination of years of USAID and Egyptian investments to restore Esna's historic landmarks and revitalize the city's tourism infrastructure – reintroduces Esna as a prime tourist destination.

Since 1978, the American people have invested over $30 billion (EGP 471 billion) to support Egypt's economic development.

(With Inputs from APO)