Left Menu

Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu cuts VAT on jet fuel to 3 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:52 IST
Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu cuts VAT on jet fuel to 3 pc
  • Country:
  • India

The value added tax on jet fuel in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been cut to 3 per cent from 20 per cent, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia terming the move as a ''progressive decision''.

The civil aviation ministry has been urging states and Union Territories (UTs) to reduce the VAT levied on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which is the major component of an airline's operational costs.

The airline industry has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Friday, Scindia thanked Praful K Patel, the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, for the ''progressive decision'' to reduce VAT on Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) to 3 per cent.

''While we march stronger with 24 states/ UTs on the side of low VAT rates, I urge the others to jump on our bandwagon & help bring greater connectivity to people,'' Scindia said.

Earlier this week, the Union government hiked the price of ATF by 8.5 per cent amid the spike in international oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022