Arboreal wins The National Startup Awards 2021 in the food processing category for accelerating the Transition to the Post Sugar World

Delhi NCR [India], February 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by Swati Pandey, stevia manufacturing platform - Arboreal Bioinnovations Pvt. Ltd. has won the National Startup Awards (NSA) 2021 in the food processing category. Arboreal has developed a range of natural alternatives to Sugar that don't just mimic the sweetness of Sugar, but also its textural and sensory properties. Arboreal's solutions have enabled a number of national and international food and beverage brands to launch great tasting, low or zero calorie products over the past 2 years. Arboreal's innovation not only helps consumers access better and healthier products, but its backward integration to farms for sourcing of its raw material has also helped farmers double their incomes.

NSA, an initiative of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, Govt. of India, recognises and rewards the Outstanding contribution of startups and other stakeholders in terms of both-monetary gains and has led to turnaround by creating an immense impact on the society. NSA 2021, was the second edition of the award covering the flagship schemes launched by the government in corresponding areas. With the aim to improve the manufacturing sector and push India towards an "Atmanirbhar Bharat". Swati Pandey, Founder, Arboreal Bioinnovations Pvt. Ltd. said, "This is a surreal moment for the Arboreal team to win the Prestigious #National Startup Awards 2021 in the Food processing category. We are extremely thankful for the support and contribution of every person who has helped Arboreal in touching new zeniths. We also want to express gratitude towards the government of India and other stakeholders who recognized and acknowledged the vision of Arboreal - to accelerate the transition of the world to a Post Sugar era. The award would be a constant reminder of our cause and a motivation to push further and help more people access healthier food."

Arboreal Bioinnovations Pvt. Ltd. was established by Swati Pandey and Manish Chauhan in 2015, headquartered in Lucknow. Targeting Food and Beverage Companies to opt for healthier and natural sweeteners than regular and calories rich sugar without compromising on the taste of their products. With her mother as her driving force, Swati reckons low-calorie and sugar substitutes like Stevia to be the future of the entire Food and Beverage sector and the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry as well. The Lucknow headquartered start-up has been connecting directly with the smallholder farmers in the UP, MP and Jharkhand region for the cultivation of a high-yielding stevia variety. This linkage with the farmers would contribute to empowering them by creating a sustainable source of income and further the government's aim of doubling farmer's income. The imminent and imperative effect would be to help farmers benefit from the low/zero calorie consumer trend.

Created to promote and help people maintain a healthy lifestyle by minimizing calorie content, Arboreal has received certification from FDA (Food & Drugs Association), FSSC (Food Safety System Certification), ISO 22000 (Food Safety Management System), FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) - Central & State, and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice). Its efforts have been acknowledged on various platforms. Arboreal has been awarded FICCI Flo Gamechanger Award, 2021. In 2020, it was recognised as one of the top 50 startups in the biotechnology space in India and became a BIRAC BIG grantee. It also won Cartier Women's Initiative Award, 2018 and was the EIT Change Award Nominee, 2013.

