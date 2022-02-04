Left Menu

Reliance Capital posts net loss of Rs 1,759 cr in Q3

However, net loss widened from Rs 1,156 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021.Total income of the company stood at Rs 4,083 crore in Q3 FY22, down from Rs 4,890 crore in Q3 FY21, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.The companys expenses, higher than the earnings, stood at Rs 5,658 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:23 IST
Reliance Capital posts net loss of Rs 1,759 cr in Q3
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Capital, which is under insolvency proceedings, on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 1,759 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 3,966 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, net loss widened from Rs 1,156 crore in the preceding quarter ended September 2021.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 4,083 crore in Q3 FY22, down from Rs 4,890 crore in Q3 FY21, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The company's expenses, higher than the earnings, stood at Rs 5,658 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Its expenses stood at Rs 8,662 crore in December 2020 quarter, and Rs 6,981 crore in September 2021 quarter.

The Reserve Bank had superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital in November 2021 and appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, followed by a three-member advisory committee formation to assist the administrator in discharging of his duties.

In early December, following an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (Mumbai branch), Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The company has defaulted on repayment of its obligations to the lenders and debenture holders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022