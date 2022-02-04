Left Menu

Russia ready to respond in kind if Germany 'normalises' situation in media row - official

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 16:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia would be ready to respond in kind if Berlin tried to "normalise" the situation with Moscow in a row over Germany's treatment of a Russian channel, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said on Friday.

Russia said on Thursday it was shutting down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's operations in Moscow and stripping its staff of their accreditation in a retaliatory move after Berlin banned Russian broadcaster RT DE.

