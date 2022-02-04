Gravton Quanta Sets the Pace for Electric Vehicle Revolution; Enters Asia Book of Records by Accomplishing Kanyakumari to Khardung La K2K Ride in Record Time

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India • Gravton Quanta - India’s First indigenous electric vehicle two-wheeler covered 4011 kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (Ladakh) in the shortest time without stopping for charging • Instill strong belief that Electric Vehicles are a viable alternative to fossil-fuel-powered vehicles Gravton Motors, a Hyderabad-based startup electric vehicle (EV) brand, that showcased its first all-new revolutionary electric bike “Quanta”, has achieved a massive feat by covering 4011 kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (Ladakh) - K2K Ride in the shortest time without stopping for charging. As the industry’s first, with this achievement, Gravton enters the Asia Book of Records and also proves that Gravton’s Quanta EV is a performance-driven vehicle and could achieve K2K feat which was so far possible only by very few petrol-powered vehicles.

The K2K ride was flagged off from Kanyakumari on September 13, 2021, covering a distance of 4011.9 km, and concluded on September 20, 2021, at Khardung La within 164 hours and 30 minutes (6.5 days). The team driven the bike non-stop from Kanyakumari to Manali, traversing 3400 kilometers and resting overnight in Manali to acclimate. Quanta sailed through rough terrains seamlessly and no issues were observed nor the reduction in performance, as the Quanta’s thermal management Systems was designed to perform optimally at such low temperatures of Ladakh.

Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO Gravton Motors, said, “Over the last one year, the EV industry was grappled in both upswing and downswing in matters concerning the performance of the EV vehicles launched in the market. To counter the uncertainty and also to instill a strong belief that, we are competent enough to design and develop EV vehicles that can outperform petrol-powered vehicles, we took this unconventional route and set the Quanta ride this impeccable K2K drive.” “We are thankful to Asia Book of Records team for recognising our efforts and conferring the award to us. This marks a great road ahead for Gravton as we intend to design and develop many more performance-driven EV vehicles from our new facility,” he further added.

Gravton has stepped up to a new manufacturing unit at cherlapally, Hyderabad, Gravton is taking gradual moves towards setting up a massive facility by the end of 2022. The company is indigenously designing and developing components, thus making it only few EV brands manufacturing highest number of parts in India.

Gravton will be announcing the K2K promo offer which will be applicable until end of Feb 2022.

About Gravton Gravton is a Hyderabad-based startup EV brand and has been conceptualized in 2016. The company has a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad and developed its first all-new revolutionary electric bike “Quanta”. Derived on the principles of ‘Atmanirbhar’ or a ‘self-reliant’ India, Quanta is designed from the ground up with indigenously designed and developed components, thus making Gravton one of the only few EV brands manufacturing with the highest number of parts in India.

For more information please visit: https://www.gravton.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Mr. Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO Gravton Motors.

