BMW commences bookings for new range of touring bikes

German automaker BMW on Friday said it has commenced bookings for its new range of touring motorcycles in the country.

The company said it has opened bookings for the R 1250 RT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 Bagger, and K 1600 Grand America. The new range of touring motorcycles is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2022, the company said.

BMW said the motorcycles can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country with immediate effect.

For ease of ownership, customized financial solutions are available from BMW Financial Services India, it added.

The new motorcycles will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country, the company said.

