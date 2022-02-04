Left Menu

IndiGo posts Rs 130 crore profit in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:13 IST
IndiGo posts Rs 130 crore profit in Q3
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 129.8 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 620.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 9,294.8 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 4,910 crore in the same period a year ago.

''I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong.

''Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers,'' IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022