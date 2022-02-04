IndiGo appoints Co-founder Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director

InterGlobe Aviation on Friday announced the appointment of its Co-founder Rahul Bhatia as the company's Managing Director with immediate effect.

The company is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

Bhatia is the Co-founder and Promoter of InterGlobe Aviation.

The board of directors, during its meeting on Friday, unanimously approved the appointment of Bhatia as the managing director with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the shareholders, according to a statement.

Bhatia said his agenda would be transformational and would focus on expanding the airline’s presence in India and in international markets and building for the long term.

IndiGo Chairman Meleveetil Damodaran said the move will further strengthen the airline in the years ahead. Bhatia would oversee all aspects of the airline, and actively lead the management team, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)