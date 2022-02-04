Barbeque-Nation shares give up early gains; settle over 3 pc lower

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Friday gave up all initial gains and settled over 3 per cent lower amid profit-taking.

In early trade, it had jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock, which gained 2.63 per cent to Rs 1,507 during the day on BSE, later gave up all the gains and settled at Rs 1,423, lower by 3.09 per cent.

On NSE, it closed at Rs 1,422, a decline of 3.22 per cent after jumping 1.77 per cent during the day to Rs 1,495.50.

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 13.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 47.14 per cent at Rs 286.67 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 194.82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

