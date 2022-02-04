Shree Cements Q3 net profit down 23.5% at Rs 482.70 cr

Shree Cements Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 23.57 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 482.70 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 631.58 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Shree Cements said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations was up 2.24 per cent at Rs 3,637.11 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,557.21 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Shree Cements' total expenses were at Rs 3,131.12 crore, up 11.32 per cent in Q3/FY22, as against Rs 2,812.58 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shree Cements informed that its board in a meeting held on Friday declared an interim dividend of Rs 45 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.

The company operates into the market with the brands -- Bangur Cement, Shree Cement, Shree Jung Rodhak and Rockstrong.

Shares of Shree Cements Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 24,704 on the BSE, down 0.54 per cent from their previous close.

