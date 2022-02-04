Campaign to reduce blind spots begins in New Delhi, Chennai

Nissan India on Friday said it has launched a campaign to reduce blind spots in New Delhi and Chennai as part of a road safety initiative of the auto-maker.

The campaign 'beanissanblingspotter' was unveiled in the two cities in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC).

Cricket legend Kapil Dev is the brand ambassador of this initiative and he would raise the issue of blind spots, said a statement from Nissan India said. The initiative would generate awareness of road safety by encouraging motorists to identify and map accident hot spots on a dedicated microsite, and making the roads safer besides contributing to Nissan's global ambition of achieving zero fatalities.

''...the campaign by Nissan with the support of IRSC will help to collect the crucial data for blind spots, which will be extremely important to make roads in and around Delhi and Chennai safer and save many lives,'' Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying in the statement.

This is a crowdsourcing initiative that calls for people in the two cities to contribute to this campaign and provide much information about blind spots during their daily commute so a collective action can be explored to eliminate and reduce road fatalities, he said.

''...launching the #BeaNissanBlindSpotter campaign will generate awareness of blind spots across the cities and highlight this crucially important subject. The campaign will allow two-way communication with the public through a dedicated microsite,'' managing director of Nissan Motor India Rakesh Srivastava said.

''We are proud to launch this campaign with the support of Kapil Dev, the government, and our NGO partner IRSC'', he said.

The data collected would be used to generate a detailed study of accident spots with on-ground activation supported by interns in engineering in New Delhi and Chennai.

The blind spots would be marked and a formal verification by IRSC would be conducted for physical inspection, the statement said.

''...we are pleased to support Nissan in this noble cause of generating awareness about road safety and working towards preventing accidents caused by blind spots,'' spokesperson of SIAM said.

After the data is collected, IRSC, with the support of the government, would conduct workshops for traffic police and stakeholders based on the on-ground study of the blind spots with an aim of turning them into safe spots, the statement added.

