Left Menu

Tesla will have to be 'vocal for local' if they need tax sops

American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla Inc is welcome to India if they commit to local manufacturing, assembling, and sourcing norms, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:34 IST
Tesla will have to be 'vocal for local' if they need tax sops
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shailesh Yadav American electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla Inc is welcome to India if they commit to local manufacturing, assembling, and sourcing norms, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

The official said, "If Tesla or other firms need a concessional tax rate structure for electrical vehicles, they will have to give a commitment to do some local manufacturing, assembling, and sourcing." The finance ministry official said that investments are already coming with the current tariff structure and other foreign companies are selling their electric vehicles with the current tariff structure. The route is open for others also with the current tariff structure.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has requested India to lower taxes and also allow the company to first sell vehicles built elsewhere at a competitive price. Import duty in India is 25 to 100 per cent on completely built unit (CBU) vehicles.

Last year in September, Tesla officials were spotted driving a red Tesla Model 3 car in the building of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the national capital. Tesla officials met top officials in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to discuss their India business plans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022