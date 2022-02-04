Left Menu

Gati Q3 profit at Rs 5 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:35 IST
Gati Q3 profit at Rs 5 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Logistics firm Gati Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5.02 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 26.48 crore for the year-ago period, Gati said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 416.01 crore, over Rs 393.51 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Gati and its five subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the business of express distribution, contract logistics, e-commerce logistics and fuel stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022