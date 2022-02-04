Left Menu

IndiGo reports Rs 129.8 crore profit for Q3

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs airlines service under the brand name IndiGo, on Friday reported Rs 129.8 crore net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year against a net loss of Rs 620 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs airlines service under the brand name IndiGo, on Friday reported Rs 129.8 crore net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year against a net loss of Rs 620 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company's revenue from operations to Rs 9,294.8 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, posting year-on-year growth of 89.3 per cent.

The company's basic earnings per share stood at Rs 3.37 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. "I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong. Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers," InterGlobe Aviation CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

Total income for the quarter ended December 2021 stood at Rs 9,480.1 crore, an increase of 84.3 per cent over the same period last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

