ITC shares settle on flat note

Shares of ITC Ltd on Friday pared early gains and settled on a flat note.

The stock had gained nearly 2 per cent in early trade after the firm reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31.

In a volatile trade, the stock pared its morning gains and settled flat at Rs 234.15, lower by 0.06 per cent on BSE. It had jumped 1.79 per cent during the day to Rs 238.50. In a similar trend on NSE, the stock gained 1.72 per cent during the day to Rs 238.50 but failed to hold on the momentum and settled at Rs 233.60, a decline of 0.36 per cent.

In terms of volume, 15.90 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 5.67 crore on NSE. The earnings were announced after the market hours on Thursday. The company on Thursday reported a 15 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,118.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of robust demand across business verticals.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,587.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 18,787.72 crore, against Rs 14,670.17 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

