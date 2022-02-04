Left Menu

NOCIL Q3 consolidated PAT up 33.52 pc at Rs 29.79 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 17:57 IST
Rubber chemicals manufacturer NOCIL on Friday reported a 33.52 percent growth in consolidated profit-after-tax at Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company's profit-after-tax stood at Rs 22.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, NOCIL said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review witnessed a 41.64 percent growth at Rs 388.91 crore as compared to Rs 274.57 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 229.20 apiece, down 1.67 percent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

