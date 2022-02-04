Left Menu

IndiGo appoints co-founder Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Friday appointed its co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director with immediate effect.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Friday appointed its co-founder and promoter Rahul Bhatia as Managing Director with immediate effect. "The Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo), at its meeting today, unanimously approved the appointment of its co-founder and Promoter, Rahul Bhatia, as its Managing Director with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo Chairman, Meleveetil Damodaran, said "This will further strengthen the airline in the years ahead. He added that Mr. Bhatia would oversee all aspects of the airline, and actively lead the Management team." Bhatia established InterGlobe Enterprises in 1989 with its flagship business of Air Transport Management.

"With a substantial experience of over three decades in the travel industry, it is under his effective captainship that the InterGlobe Group has diversified its portfolio, which now includes Civil Aviation (IndiGo), Hospitality, Airline Management, Travel Commerce, Advanced Pilot Training, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering," the company said. (ANI)

