Left Menu

Hacker attack hits airport services provider Swissport

We are now in the process of restoring the affected systems and mitigating the impact on our operation," it said.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 04-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 18:12 IST
Hacker attack hits airport services provider Swissport
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Airport ground services and air cargo operator Swissport has been hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted some operations, it said on Friday. On Thursday 22 flights were delayed by up to 20 minutes at Zurich Airport, a spokesperson said, adding that the group could not yet provide figures on the impact of flights on Friday.

The attack began early on Thursday and affected a limited part of Swissport's IT infrastructure, it said in a statement, adding that security teams had detected the attack promptly so that the impact was "largely mitigated". Most critical systems and applications were not hit, but several servers were affected, which knocked out some systems temporarily.

"The attack has been contained and measures are in place to prevent the further spread. We are now in the process of restoring the affected systems and mitigating the impact on our operation," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022