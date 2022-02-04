Left Menu

STFC raises Rs 525 cr by issuing bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:09 IST
STFC raises Rs 525 cr by issuing bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has raised Rs 525 crore by issuing secured bonds on a private placement basis, the company said on Friday.

The non-banking finance company allotted 5,250 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on February 2, 2022, STFC said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon on the bonds are floating rate linked to the benchmark of 12 months treasury bills (T-bill) rate plus spread, payable annually.

The initial coupon rate will be 6.80 per cent per annum, it said, and the date of maturity of the bonds is February 2, 2024.

STFC said 100 per cent of the proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards on-lending to grow the asset book and financing of commercial vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022