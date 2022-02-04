No abnormal imports of apples noticed during Apr-Nov 2021 period: Govt

The government on Friday said that no abnormal imports of apples have been noticed during April-November 2021 as only 1,183.79 MT worth USD 1.04 million of the fruit were imported during that period in the country.

Apple imports from Dubai (UAE) are subject to normal MFN (Most Favoured Nation) rates of import duty and duty free imports are allowed from Afghanistan under the South Asia Free Trade Area (SAFTA) agreement, subject to rules of origin, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

''No abnormal imports of apples have been noticed during the current year (April 2021-November 2021) as only 1,183.79 MT valued at USD 1.04 million, imported in the country,'' she said.

The minister was replying to a question whether it is a fact that a large quantity of apples from Iran are arriving in the country without paying import duty through Afghanistan and Dubai.

She also said that apple imports from Afghanistan are regulated under SAFTA and any move to ban imports or impose import duty would require renegotiating of the pact.

In a separate reply, Patel said the work related to formulation of New Foreign Trade Policy is underway.

Replying to another question, she said the representation received for inclusion of Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco export under the RoDTEP scheme was examined by the Ministry of Finance.

''However, considering the adverse health impact of tobacco, it has not been included for getting benefit under this scheme,'' she said.

Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme is based on the globally accepted principle that taxes and duties should not be exported, and taxes and levies borne on the exported products should be either exempted or remitted to exporters.

