Solar lights on rails to keep elephants off

To prevent accidents involving elephants crossing or walking on railway tracks, solar-powered lights are being installed to improve the visibility of locomotive pilots too.

The lights are being fixed by Southern Railway in 25 identified locations between Walayar in Kerala and Ettimadai in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where large herds of elephants cross or walk on the tracks, an official press release said. About 20 elephant were killed by trains in the last two decades, mostly at night.

