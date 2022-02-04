Left Menu

Centre imposes stock limit on edible oils upto June to curb hoardings

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday it has imposed a stock limit on edible oils and oilseeds upto June 30, 2022, with an objective to "cool down" the prices of edible oil in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:37 IST
Centre imposes stock limit on edible oils upto June to curb hoardings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday it has imposed a stock limit on edible oils and oilseeds upto June 30, 2022, with an objective to "cool down" the prices of edible oil in the country. "In an effort to further cool down the prices of edible oils, the Government has taken various steps, latest being an Order notified by the Government on 3rd February 2022 specifying the stock limit quantities on edible oils and oilseeds upto 30th June, 2022," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

For edible oils, the stock limit would be 30 quintals for retailers, 500 quintals for wholesalers, 30 quintals for retail outlets of bulk consumers i.e. big chain retailers and shops and 1,000 quintals for its depots. Processors of edible oils would be able to stock 90 days of their storage capacities. For edible oilseeds, the stock limit would be 100 quintals for retailers, 2,000 quintals for wholesalers. Processors of edible oilseeds would be able to stock 90 days of production of edible oils as per daily input production capacity.

Exporters and importers have been kept outside the purview of this Order with some caveats, the ministry said. The move is expected to "curtail any unfair practices like hoarding, black marketing, etc. in the market which may lead to any increase in the prices of edible oils. The above would also contribute to further reduction in prices by ensuring that maximum benefit of the duty reduction is passed on to the end consumers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022