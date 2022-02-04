Left Menu

TMC shows contributions of over Rs 42 lakh in FY 2020-21; Rs 1.29 crore for SAD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:40 IST
TMC shows contributions of over Rs 42 lakh in FY 2020-21; Rs 1.29 crore for SAD
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has shown contributions worth over Rs 42 lakh, with most of the funds coming from party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party MPs.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has shown contributions worth Rs 1.29 crore in its contribution report to the Election Commission (EC).

While the TMC is a recognised national party, the SAD is a recognised state party.

In its contribution report for funds received in excess of Rs 20,000 during financial year 2020-21, the TMC said it received contributions of Rs 42.51 lakh.

The report, filed on January 26, was put in the public domain by the EC on Friday.

Banerjee made the largest contribution of Rs 25 lakh, followed by Rs 3 lakh from Ishrat Begum.

Several TMC MPs contributed Rs 50,000, with some giving Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh.

The SAD has shown various entities and individuals as its contributors. The party received Rs 1,29,14,000 as contributions in FY 2020-21.

