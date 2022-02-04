Tata Steel Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 9,598 cr

Steel major Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during the October-December quarter also jumped to Rs 60,842.72 crore, from Rs 42,152.87 crore earlier. The company's expenses rose to Rs 48,666.02 crore from Rs 36,494.91 crore. India-headquartered Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual capacity of 34 MT.

