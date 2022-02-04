Left Menu

Gold ingot worth over Rs 20 lakh seized

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:15 IST
Gold ingot worth over Rs 20 lakh seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI): Gold ingot worth Rs 20.69 lakh, allegedly smuggled into the country from Qatar, was recovered and one person arrested in this connection, said the Customs here on Friday.

On specific inputs, the sleuths intercepted the plane passenger on his arrival and found the ingot weighing 474 gms concealed in his inner pant pocket.

The passenger was arrested, a press release said here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022