Gold ingot worth over Rs 20 lakh seized

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI): Gold ingot worth Rs 20.69 lakh, allegedly smuggled into the country from Qatar, was recovered and one person arrested in this connection, said the Customs here on Friday.

On specific inputs, the sleuths intercepted the plane passenger on his arrival and found the ingot weighing 474 gms concealed in his inner pant pocket.

The passenger was arrested, a press release said here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)