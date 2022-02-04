Suzuki to set up Innovation Centre at IIT Hyderabad
IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design. PTI GDK BN BN
Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI): Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Suzuki Motor Corporation signed a three-year contract to start Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC) with the vision of ''creating innovations for India and Japan'' by way of providing a platform for exchange of knowledge between the two organizations.
A press release from IIT Hyderabad said the SIC will be operated as a platform for open innovation among Industries, Academia, and Startups and the Centre will also support skill development and exchange of human resources between India and Japan.
SIC is yet another milestone for IITH to play an important role in strengthening the India-Japan relationship. As a part of this initiative, IITH has offered the necessary support for the Centre within the Technology Research Park, it said.
Speaking on the initiative, Prof B S Murty, Director of IITH, said the Centre is a result of cumulative success stories between Suzuki Motor Corporation and IITH over the years. ''The philosophy of this program is to create inclusive value for the Indian and Japanese societies. IITH will work closely with Suzuki Motor Corporation and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design.'' PTI GDK BN BN
