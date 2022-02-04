Left Menu

Truck crashes into Kasara Ghat road parapet wall, falls near rail tunnel entrance

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A coal-laden truck crashed into the parapet wall along the Kasara Ghat road on Friday and fell near the mouth of a railway tunnel some 200-250 feet below, though no one was injured in the incident, police said.

The truck, driven by Anil Rode of Beed, was on its way from Mumbai to Nashik, he said.

''It was ascending the ghat when it tried to avoid a vehicle en route and crashed into the parapet wall. It fell some 200-250 feet below and landed near the entrance of a railway tunnel. The drive managed to jump to safety. A speeding train hit the vehicle,'' he said.

The local disaster control team, police and firemen reached the spot and cleared the debris, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

