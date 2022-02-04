Maha: Pvt bus overturns on highway; 25 injured

At least 25 people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on Nashik-Aurangabad Highway in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The private bus was ferrying students and employees of SMBT Medical College to Dhamangaon from Nashik, an official said. When the bus came to a turn, a truck coming from the opposite direction dodged it, causing it to overturn, he said.

At least 25 passengers were injured in the accident and were rushed to a private hospital, where six of them are in a critical condition, the official said. The truck driver fled from the spot, he said, adding that a case has been registered at Adgaon police station.

