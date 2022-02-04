Left Menu

Maha: Pvt bus overturns on highway; 25 injured

At least 25 people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on Nashik-Aurangabad Highway in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.The private bus was ferrying students and employees of SMBT Medical College to Dhamangaon from Nashik, an official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-02-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 21:09 IST
Maha: Pvt bus overturns on highway; 25 injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 25 people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on Nashik-Aurangabad Highway in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The private bus was ferrying students and employees of SMBT Medical College to Dhamangaon from Nashik, an official said. When the bus came to a turn, a truck coming from the opposite direction dodged it, causing it to overturn, he said.

At least 25 passengers were injured in the accident and were rushed to a private hospital, where six of them are in a critical condition, the official said. The truck driver fled from the spot, he said, adding that a case has been registered at Adgaon police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022